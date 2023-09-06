B&H Flash Deal: Save $300 on Apple’s 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch

Summary: B&H is celebrating its 50th Anniversary with a special Deal Zone promotion, offering a significant discount on the 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch. The base model, powered by Apple’s M2 Pro chip, is available for $1,699, a discount of $300 off its retail price. Additionally, B&H is offering discounts of up to $1,900 on M1 Max models.

The 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch is equipped with Apple’s M2 Pro chip, featuring a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. It boasts 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. During B&H’s 50th Anniversary Sale, customers can purchase the Space Gray model for $1,699.

Closeout models of the M1 Max MacBook Pro are also heavily discounted. The 14-inch and 16-inch models, with configurations including 64GB of memory, are eligible for the Deal Zone savings. For example, the M1 Max MacBook Pro 14″ with a 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 64GB RAM, and a 2TB SSD is available for $2,299, a discount of $1,800 off its original price.

B&H’s special Deal Zone event is set to end on September 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET, or while supplies last. It’s a great opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to upgrade their devices or take advantage of the significant markdowns.

Customers can also explore other Apple resellers running specials on additional hardware, including bonus savings on accessories and software. These deals offer the lowest prices on various items, enhancing productivity and setting up a complete Apple ecosystem.

