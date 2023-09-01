New Aston Martin Speed Drift Event Takes BGMI by Storm

The highly successful collaboration between Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and supercar giant Bugatti has paved the way for another exciting partnership. This time, BGMI has joined forces with Aston Martin, bringing a new themed event to the popular battle royale game. The Aston Martin Speed Drift event has left the BGMI community buzzing with excitement as it offers attractive vehicle skins as rewards.

The event features unique variants and colors of vehicle skins that can be assigned to different cars in the game. These skins can be acquired by redeeming Lucky badges, which can be obtained by spending UC (an in-game currency). The prices of the vehicle skins vary in terms of Lucky badges, with options such as DBS Volante Satin, DBS Volante Sebastian Pink, Valkyrie Racing Green, Celestial Pink, DBX 707 Quasar Blue, and DBX 707 Neon Purple.

However, acquiring these vehicle skins is not guaranteed with just one attempt. Luck plays a significant role in securing a successful acceleration and obtaining the desired skins. This means players may have to spend a substantial amount of money to get their hands on the Aston Martin skins.

In addition to the vehicle skins, players can also win mythic and legendary outfits, gun skins, and more as they progress through the event’s tiers. These rewards include the Aston Martin Lucky Badge, Anubis Haute Couture Set, Emberfox Set, Neon Vixen Set, and various other items.

To participate in the Aston Martin Speed Drift event, players can collect Lucky Vouchers through the Speed Drift mini-event. By completing specific missions, players can earn Lucky Vouchers, which can be exchanged for a Lucky Badge in the main Speed Drift event. The number of Lucky Vouchers earned depends on the amount of UC spent in the main event.

As the BGMI community eagerly engages in the new event, it remains to be seen how many players will be lucky enough to acquire the highly coveted Aston Martin vehicle skins. With the success of this collaboration, BGMI continues to bring exciting and exclusive content to its players.

Sources:

– Sportskeeda