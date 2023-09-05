BGMI Redeem Codes for September 5: How to Get the Amplifire Set

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) has established itself in the Indian market, granting players a sense of relief from potential bans. However, players must bear in mind that the government will keep a close watch on the game, conducting regular safety checks.

On a more exciting note, BGMI has introduced a new outfit called the “Amplifire Set” to add style to your character. Here’s how to obtain this new outfit.

BGMI recently posted an image of the Amplifire Set on its official Instagram account, captioned, “Get ready for some boom baam in the Battlegrounds! Grab the Amplifire Set today!” This set is currently available at a discounted price of 60 UC (in-game currency).

To get the outfit, users need to open crates ten times. Along with the Amplifire Set, players also have the chance to win various freebies including gun skins, outfits, weapons, vehicles, and emotes.

To redeem these rewards, players need to use the redemption codes provided. It is important to note that these codes are only available for a limited time, so make sure to redeem them promptly to enjoy their benefits.

To obtain the BGMI redeem codes, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.



Step 2: Paste the redemption code in the designated space.



Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code displayed on the screen and click on submit.



Step 4: Once completed, the redeemable prizes will be sent to you via in-game mail.

Now you can enhance your character’s style with the Amplifire Set and other amazing rewards available in BGMI. Enjoy the game and make sure to grab these redemption codes while they are still valid.

