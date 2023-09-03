BGMI Redeem Codes for September 3: A Chance to Win Exciting In-Game Rewards

Reliance Digital has recently launched an exciting Esports event called ‘Digital Level Up’ in support of Indian gamers. Powered by OMEN and co-powered by Intel, this event features popular games like BGMI and Valorant. The event started on September 1 and is being live-streamed on the JioGames app Esports platform. The aim of this event is to boost gamer participation and reward their skills with prizes.

The CEO of Reliance Digital, Brian Bade, expressed the company’s commitment to promote gaming in India. He mentioned their wide range of gaming laptops and gear available in their stores. This event, called Digital Level Up, is open to anyone above 13 years old and there is no registration fee. It is their gift to the gaming community.

As for BGMI redeem codes, players have the opportunity to obtain various in-game rewards such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and more. The redeem codes for September 3 are as follows:

FFHYFJYUITUY6TFQFD2V3BG4HJTKFIGHBUGVNDEO5TF6NLRO596I7JUMFLOVCI87Y6REQDFFV2GBH3U4YTGBFHNJMKSIUY6TB4F5NMJTK6LY8BYNFDKER5UTHJCUY5F4AE1DFV2HE4RUFYGVGCFVXNHJDRFI8TU6NHYKLOI7FUIKJOHB09C7Y6FTRG5BH6JIGYH

To grab these BGMI redeem codes, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

2. Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

3. Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

4. Collect the redeemable prizes through the in-game mail.

Participate in ‘Digital Level Up’ and showcase your gaming prowess in BGMI. Don’t miss the chance to win exciting in-game rewards and be a part of the growing gaming community in India.

Sources:

– InsideSports.

– Official BGMI website.