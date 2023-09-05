How to Redeem Codes in BGMI to Unlock Exclusive In-Game Items

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has gained significant popularity in India since its return following the ban on PUBG Mobile. Similar to other battle royale games, BGMI developers regularly release redeem codes that offer players various rewards and freebies, including weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, and more.

Redeeming these codes allows gamers to obtain these items without spending any money, providing an alternative to purchasing in-game currency, also known as “Unknown Cash” (UC). These redeem codes are particularly beneficial for players who do not wish to spend real money on the game.

To redeem codes and unlock exclusive in-game items in BGMI, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Copy and paste the redemption code for the desired in-game reward in the designated space.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Click on “Submit” to complete the redemption process.

Once the redemption is successful, players can enjoy the rewards and use them to enhance their gaming experience in BGMI.

Here are some BGMI redeem codes as of September 5, 2023:

– BTOQZHZ8CQ (New!)

– TQIZBZ76F (Vehicle Skin)

– 5FG10D33 (Falcon and Free Emotes)

– GPHZDBTFZM24U (UMP9 Skin)

– KARZBZYTR (Free Outfit)

– JJCZCDZJ9U (Golden Pan)

– UKUZBZGWF (Free Fireworks)

– TIFZBHZK4A (Free Outfit)

– RNUZBZ9QQ (AKM Glacier Skin)

– PGHZDBTFZ95U (M416 Skin)

– R89FPLM9S (Companion)

– BMTCZBZMFS (Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece)

– 5FG10D33 (Outfit for Free)

– TQIZBz76F (3 Free Motorcycles)

– BMTFZBZQNC (Free Drifter Set)

– SD14G84FCC (Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun)

These codes offer a variety of valuable items that players can use to customize their characters and enhance their gameplay.

