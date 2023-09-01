CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

How to Use BGMI Redeem Codes to Unlock Exclusive In-Game Items

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has become increasingly popular in India since its return to the country after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Like other battle royale games such as Garena Free Fire, BGMI developers regularly release redeem codes that allow players to access a variety of rewards and freebies. These rewards include weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits (UC), and more.

Redeeming these codes provides players with a way to acquire these items without spending any money. It offers an alternative to purchasing in-game currency, allowing players to enjoy the game’s offerings without financial constraints. If you’re interested in unlocking a plethora of exclusive in-game items, here’s how to redeem codes in BGMI:

BGMI redeem codes are special codes that players can use to obtain in-game items for free. Instead of purchasing UC, the in-game currency, players can use these codes to unlock various items in the game store. These items include chicken congratulatory gestures, weapon skins, and more.

To redeem codes and acquire these in-game items, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.
2. Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the provided space.
3. Enter the captcha/verification code displayed on the screen and click submit.
4. Once done, you can collect your redeemable prizes.

Here are some BGMI redeem codes for you to try:

– BTOQZHZ8CQ (New!)
– TQIZBZ76F (Vehicle Skin)
– 5FG10D33 (Falcon and Free Emotes)
– GPHZDBTFZM24U (UMP9 Skin)
– KARZBZYTR (Free Outfit)
– JJCZCDZJ9U (Golden Pan)
– UKUZBZGWF (Free Firewo)
– TIFZBHZK4A (Free Outfit)
– RNUZBZ9QQ (AKM Glacier Skin)
– PGHZDBTFZ95U (M416 Skin)
– R89FPLM9S (Companion)
– BMTCZBZMFS (Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece)
– 5FG10D33 (Outfit for Free)
– TQIZBz76F (3 Free Motorcycle)
– BMTFZBZQNC (Free Drifter Set)
– SD14G84FCC (Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun)
– RNUZBZ9QQ (AKM Glacier Skin)

These codes can change periodically, so make sure to check for new codes frequently. Unlocking these items can enhance your BGMI gameplay experience without spending any money.

