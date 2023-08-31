How to Redeem Codes in BGMI and Unlock Exclusive In-Game Items

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) quickly gained popularity in India after the ban on PUBG Mobile. Despite its own ban, the Indian government allowed BGMI back into the country with certain modifications. Just like other popular battle royale titles, BGMI developers regularly release redeem codes that grant players access to a variety of rewards and freebies.

These rewards include weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC (Unknown Cash), and more. By redeeming these codes, gamers can acquire these items without spending any money, providing an alternative to purchasing in-game currency and allowing players to enjoy the game’s offerings without financial constraints.

BGMI redeem codes are a special feature that enables players to obtain in-game items for free using specific codes. These codes allow players to access various items without spending any money on the in-game currency called “Unknown Cash” (UC). They are a convenient way for players who don’t wish to purchase UC to acquire items from the in-game store.

To redeem codes and acquire these in-game items, follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the provided space

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code shown on the screen

Step 4: Click on submit

Once done, you can collect the redeemable prizes through your in-game mailbox.

Here are some BGMI redeem codes:

New!: BTOQZHZ8CQ

Vehicle Skin: TQIZBZ76F

Falcon and Free Emotes: 5FG10D33

UMP9 Skin: GPHZDBTFZM24U

Free Outfit: KARZBZYTR

Golden Pan: JJCZCDZJ9U

Free Fireworks: UKUZBZGWF

Free Outfit: TIFZBHZK4A

AKM Glacier Skin: RNUZBZ9QQ

M416 Skin: PGHZDBTFZ95U

Companion: R89FPLM9S

Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece: BMTCZBZMFS

Outfit for Free: 5FG10D33

3 Free Motorcycle: TQIZBz76F

Free Drifter Set: BMTFZBZQNC

Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun: SD14G84FCC

Remember to regularly check for new redeem codes as they are often released by the BGMI developers. Enjoy your exclusive in-game items without spending money!

Sources: source1, source2

Definitions:

– BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India

– UC: Unknown Cash