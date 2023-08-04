CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Leaked Image Compares Thinner Bezels on iPhone 15 Pro to iPhone 14 Pro

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
Rumors surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro suggest that it will feature thinner bezels compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro. A leaked image has surfaced, showcasing a side-by-side comparison of the two devices’ bezel designs.

While no additional information or visuals have been provided alongside the leaked render, the image provides a glimpse into what we can potentially expect from the iPhone 15 Pro when it is launched in September or potentially October of this year.

The thinner bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro, if the image is accurate, indicate a design evolution for Apple’s flagship smartphone lineup. This development would possibly result in a larger display area and a more immersive user experience.

As technology develops, smartphone manufacturers are constantly working towards minimizing bezels and maximizing the screen-to-body ratio. Apple’s ongoing efforts to reduce bezels suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro might feature a refined design with even slimmer edges, offering users a sleek and modern aesthetic.

While the leak does not provide any concrete details about the iPhone 15 Pro’s specifications, it does generate excitement and speculation among Apple enthusiasts. As the launch date approaches, it is anticipated that more information and leaks will surface, providing a clearer picture of what the iPhone 15 Pro will bring to the table.

In summary, a leaked image comparing the bezel design of the iPhone 15 Pro to that of the iPhone 14 Pro suggests that the upcoming model will feature thinner bezels, potentially resulting in a larger display area. This leak generates anticipation for Apple’s future flagship smartphone release, with more details expected to emerge as the launch date nears.

