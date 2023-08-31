Meet Jaica Tipper: The 18-year-old entrepreneur keeping vinyl alive

Jaica Tipper, at just 18 years old, has found herself surrounded by a community of vinyl enthusiasts much older than herself. With a passion for business and 80s music, Tipper combined her interests to open Tipper Records in Okotoks, Alberta last May. However, circumstances led her to close her store and acquire the Beatnik Bus, a mobile record store that has been a fixture in Calgary’s music scene since 2015.

Despite her young age, Tipper’s knowledge of the industry quickly puts customers at ease. Although she initially felt more comfortable talking to older people, she emphasizes that her friendship with older collectors has led to a deeper appreciation for vinyl records.

The Beatnik Bus, equipped with a turntable and vintage speakers, houses a collection of around 15,000 records, with a selection of about 1,000 albums on display at any given time. Tipper plans to expand the cabinet space to double the number of albums she can take on the road.

Operating the bus differently than previous owners, Tipper allows market organizers to book the bus for a day or more, giving her a broader reach and the opportunity to buy collections she may not have otherwise obtained. She tailors the offerings depending on the location, stocking the bus with pricier items for serious collectors and more affordable options for casual shoppers.

Using an industry-standard app to determine prices, Tipper buys collections that can be up to 60 years old. While she has built up her knowledge over time, she still seeks a diverse range of genres to ensure a wide inventory.

Raised on her dad’s music collection, Tipper has developed a love for classic rock and 80s music, which shapes the bulk of her collection. Despite being born after vinyl’s heyday, Tipper appreciates the loyalty and community that has persisted among vinyl enthusiasts.

