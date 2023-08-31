ESRB rates Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition for multiple platforms

The ESRB for North America has recently rated the Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition for various platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. The action-adventure game is rated ‘E10+’ and includes animated blood and fantasy violence.

In this game, players take on the role of a reporter accompanied by a pig-like companion as they investigate a conspiracy on the planet of Hillys. The gameplay involves exploring fantasy locations, capturing evidence through photography, solving puzzles, and engaging in combat against robot and alien enemies. Combat is fast-paced at times, with players utilizing melee weapons to defeat stylized enemies.

One notable boss battle in the game depicts a squid-like alien being stabbed in the eye, accompanied by yellow-green splatter effects. Ubisoft originally released Beyond Good & Evil in November 2003 for the GameCube, Xbox, and PlayStation 2. As the 20th anniversary of the game approaches, it is likely that Ubisoft will provide more information about this upcoming edition in the near future.

While fans await updates on this anniversary edition, it is also worth mentioning that Ubisoft is still working on the highly anticipated sequel, Beyond Good and Evil 2. Although there haven’t been many updates, the publisher confirmed earlier this year that the development team is still actively working on the ambitious sequel.

Are you interested in revisiting Ubisoft’s classic action-adventure game? Did you have the opportunity to play Beyond Good & Evil when it was originally released? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

ESRB: Entertainment Software Rating Board

Source: ESRB rating for Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition