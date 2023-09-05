New Zealand Powdered Beauty Brand Harnesses the Power of Powder for Effective Skincare

In 2021, a new powdered beauty brand emerged from New Zealand with a unique approach to skincare. Founded by Gaelle Thieme, an industry veteran in the beauty and personal care sector, the brand focuses on harnessing the benefits of powdered formulations and tablets.

One of the advantages of powder and tablet products is their ability to microencapsulate active vitamins. This process stabilizes the formulation and increases its potency. By removing water and preservatives, the brand ensures that all active ingredients are in their raw, dry form, resulting in a more potent product. For example, vitamin C, which does not fare well with water, is included in the powder range to maintain its efficacy.

The powder format offers several benefits compared to solid bars. It creates a creamy lather, making the cleansing experience more enjoyable. Additionally, it is lightweight and travel-friendly, as it does not become sticky after use.

The brand’s range includes cleansing products for hair care, body care, and facial wash. It took 18 to 24 months to formulate these products to achieve the desired efficacy and texture.

The brand is also exploring the potential of powder for new product development, such as targeted hair care solutions for different concerns and hair types. One challenge the brand faces is creating hydrating and nourishing properties in powdered products, but they are investing in research and development to overcome this limitation. They also plan to expand their product range into moisturizing products while maintaining a minimalist approach.

Offline retail poses a visibility challenge for the brand, as customers cannot see the product inside the packaging. However, online customers have been more accepting of the concept, with an 80% increase in sales from 2022 to 2023. Sustainability concerns, skin allergies, and maximized product performance are driving factors for consumer acceptance.

The brand has recently entered online retailers in Australia and Hong Kong, with plans to expand into Japan, the UK, and Europe. The motivations for using waterless products differ between the East and the West. In Europe, consumers prioritize knowing the ingredients, environmental impact, and cleanliness of products. In Asia, feedback focuses on the efficacy, compactness, and lightweight nature of the products, appealing to those with small bathrooms and showers.

These insights will inform the brand’s communication and marketing strategies as it expands its distribution strategy.

Sources:

– CosmeticsDesign-Asia (original article)