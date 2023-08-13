Starfield Release Approaching, Bethesda Addresses Concerns

With less than a month until the release of Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated space RPG, fans are starting to get anxious about the state of the game at launch on September 6, 2023. However, Bethesda’s Head of Publishing, Pete Hines, has reassured players that there is nothing to worry about.

In response to a fan’s tweet asking about the game’s marketing and when it would go gold, Hines urged fans to “take a deep breath.” He expressed confidence in his amazing team and emphasized that they know what they’re doing.

There were previous expectations that Starfield would be available for preload on August 9, 2023, based on a leaked Amazon US listing, but this information turned out to be false.

The concerns surrounding Starfield’s performance on release may stem from Bethesda’s reputation for releasing buggy games. However, fans will have to wait and see how the game turns out once it launches on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Starfield is set in space and offers players the opportunity to explore an immersive sci-fi universe. The game has generated significant buzz and anticipation within the gaming community due to its unique setting and Bethesda’s reputation for creating rich and expansive open-world experiences.

As the release date of Starfield approaches, Bethesda aims to address any concerns and ensure that the game lives up to players’ expectations. With Pete Hines at the helm, fans can rest assured that the development team is committed to delivering a polished and enjoyable gaming experience.

Stay tuned for more updates on Starfield as we await its highly anticipated launch.