Bethesda’s Pete Hines Responds to Mark Kern’s Comments About Starfield’s Start Screen

Former World of Warcraft team lead Mark Kern recently tweeted about the start screen of Bethesda’s upcoming game, Starfield. Kern suggested that start screens can reveal a lot about the development process and the level of dedication from the team. However, Bethesda’s Head of Publishing, Pete Hines, took to Twitter to provide a different perspective.

Hines stated that Starfield’s start screen has remained the same for years and was one of the first decisions made by the development team. He expressed his opinion that Kern’s comments were unprofessional, especially coming from another developer. Hines defended the design choices of the team, saying, “Or they designed what they wanted and that’s been our menu for years and was one of the first things we settled on.”

Kern had mentioned that start screens are often finalized towards the end of development, and teams that take pride in their work will frequently make adjustments before the game is released. However, Hines emphasized that the start screen for Starfield has been intentional and reflects the team’s vision from the beginning.

Starfield, which is Bethesda’s first entirely new IP in 25 years, is set to be released globally for PC and Xbox Series X|S on September 6th. The start screen has received positive feedback from some fans, as it offers a clean and informative introduction to the game.

As with any creative endeavor, opinions may vary on design choices. However, it is ultimately up to the development team to decide what best represents their vision for the game.