Bethesda Publishes Starfield Timeline Revealing Universe Events

Bethesda has released a timeline showcasing events in the Starfield universe before the player’s journey begins. Spanning from 2050 to 2160, the chronology outlines the origins of the conflict between the United Colonies and Freestar Collective factions. The scenario bears similarities to the Union and Confederacy during the US Civil War.

The timeline also sheds light on the formation of the Constellation organization, a group of daring pioneers interested in uncovering the mysteries behind certain mystical Artifacts. Additionally, it introduces key Starfield characters, including the space cowboy Sam Coe, battle-weary ex-soldier Sarah Morgan, and the scientific genius Barrett.

However, the timeline leaves various unanswered questions. Chief among them is the fate of Earth. While it is present on the Starfield starmap, details about its condition in the game’s present-day or how it endured the global catastrophes of our own world remain unknown.

Starfield enthusiasts have speculated about Earth’s condition, noting hints in certain screenshots. There are suggestions of it becoming a quarantine zone or potentially being devastated to avoid the challenge of recreating realistic familiar environments. Regardless, there is anticipation for the possibility of exploring personal birthplaces within Starfield, such as a village in North Yorkshire, with the hope of discovering Artifacts.

Moreover, the timeline generates speculation about the overarching plot of Starfield. The primary conflict between the Freestar Collective and United Colonies factions is expected to diminish in significance as the role of the Artifacts becomes clearer and a galaxy-ending threat emerges. Potential adversaries include corporations like Xenofresh, which transformed from a fishing company to a drug trafficker, the adventurous Crimson Fleet, or the fanatical House Va’ruun, who worship a serpent. However, suspicions remain about the true villain, with a suggestion that Constellation may have hidden secrets.

Bethesda’s official site provides the complete Starfield timeline for interested readers. Starfield’s Early Access release is scheduled for September 1st, offering multiple editions to choose from. For more information on character creation and player background choices, refer to our Starfield guide.