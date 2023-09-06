Bethesda’s Indiana Jones Game News Teased for Next Year

Todd Howard, executive producer of Bethesda’s upcoming Indiana Jones game, has hinted that news about the highly anticipated title could be revealed next year. In an interview with Esquire, Howard expressed his admiration for the Indiana Jones franchise and discussed the unique way in which the game will bring the iconic character to life.

“I am a giant Indiana Jones fan. It can be brought to video games in a unique way,” Howard explained. “The game is obviously about exploring and it’s about him. So, how do you ensure that players feel like they are actively participating rather than just watching?”

While Howard was prevented from providing further details about the game, he concluded the interview by teasing, “We’ll talk next year.”

In another interview with GQ, Howard praised MachineGames, the studio behind the development of the Indiana Jones game, stating that they have successfully captured the essence of “Nazi killing,” a key aspect of the franchise. He commended the developer for their excellent work on the game.

It has been confirmed that the Indiana Jones game will be an Xbox exclusive, resulting from Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Fans are eagerly awaiting further information about the game and are hopeful that Bethesda will share more details soon.

Sources: Esquire, GQ