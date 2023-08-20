Bethesda’s Head of Publishing Defends Starfield Start Screen Against Criticism

Bethesda’s Head of Publishing, Pete Hines, has responded to criticism regarding the start screen of the highly anticipated game, Starfield. The criticism labeled the start screen as being designed by either an overworked team or a team that didn’t care.

Former Blizzard developer, Mark Kern, tweeted a screenshot of the start screen, claiming that it revealed rushed development or a lack of pride in their work. Kern stated that start screens are typically completed towards the end of development and often change before the game is released.

In response, Hines defended the start screen, stating that it had been the game’s menu for years and was one of the first things the team settled on. Hines criticized Kern for questioning the developer’s “care” and deemed it unprofessional.

At the time of writing, Kern has not yet responded to Hines’ statement. However, he has engaged with other commenters who disagreed with his initial criticism.

In other news, the full list of achievements for Starfield has leaked online. The list includes over 50 achievements, which provide rewards for completing story beats, reaching certain levels, aligning with factions, and completing noteworthy tasks. Some achievements may contain spoilers, so caution is advised for those who want to avoid spoilers.

Starfield is now available for preloading on Xbox Series X/S consoles. The game will take up 100.19 GB for the Standard edition and 117.07 GB for the Premium edition, which includes additional content. The PC version of the game is 139.84 GB and preloading will begin on Steam on August 30th.

Starfield will officially release on September 6th, unless players have purchased the Premium Edition, which grants access five days earlier. Despite being close to launch, Starfield still remains shrouded in mystery, but recent details have emerged regarding its housing system, jail, and the availability of 20 companions to join players on their space journey.

For more information on the release of Starfield, refer to our comprehensive Starfield launch guide.