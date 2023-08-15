Starfield: A Glimpse into Its Universe

Starfield, the highly anticipated video game release by Bethesda, is set to launch on September 6. However, fans eager to explore its universe can already delve into its rich history. Bethesda has shared a canonical timeline of events on Starfield’s website, highlighting crucial moments from humanity’s exploration of Mars to the game’s storyline in 2330.

According to the timeline, humanity first reached Mars in 2050 and began living in space 50 years later. However, it wasn’t until 2156 that they embarked on a new venture, arriving in Alpha Centauri, a system located 4.37 light years away from Earth.

The timeline offers valuable lore for those interested in immersing themselves in Bethesda’s sci-fi adventure. One notable entry is from the year 2194, which describes how the United Colonies positioned a star station known as the Clinic in orbit around Deepala in the Narion system. However, this move was seen by the unaffiliated peoples of the Narion system as an attempt by the United Colonies to expand their borders. Consequently, they demanded the removal of the Clinic. When their demand was refused, the people of Narion voted to join the Freestar Collective, who mobilized to protect the system in 2195.

While fans eagerly anticipate the release of Starfield to uncover more of its intriguing story, they have already started piecing together clues. The buzz around the game has resulted in wild speculation and unique interpretations. Virtual sandwiches became a hot topic, sparking discussions about the game’s frame rate, while an ESRB rating revealed the presence of drugs, in-game purchases, and an intriguing element known as “jetpack sex.”

As the launch date draws near, fans continue to anticipate Starfield with excitement and curiosity. The game has undoubtedly captured their attention and sparked their imagination in extraordinary ways.