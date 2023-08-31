Bethesda Confirms Progress on Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda’s Pete Hines has recently revealed new details about The Elder Scrolls 6, bringing some exciting news for fans of the franchise. In an interview with the Spanish website Vandal, Hines discussed Bethesda’s plans for the future and confirmed that there are people working on The Elder Scrolls 6.

Since its initial announcement at E3 2018, there had been no official updates on the development of Elder Scrolls 6. However, Hines stated that the game is in early development, emphasizing the word “early.” This provides a glimmer of hope for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the next installment in the beloved series.

Despite the news of progress on Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda remains focused on their upcoming release, Starfield. The company confirmed that most of its studios are currently dedicated to Starfield and its upcoming DLC. This means that further updates on Elder Scrolls 6 may be unlikely in the near future.

While the announcement of Elder Scrolls 6 occurred over five years ago, Bethesda has yet to confirm a release window for the game. The company’s priority at the moment is Starfield, and they intend to devote their attention to it before discussing anything else.

It’s important for fans to remain patient, as the development of highly anticipated games like Elder Scrolls 6 takes time. In the meantime, players can explore and learn more about Starfield, which is set to be released soon.

Bethesda’s confirmation of progress on Elder Scrolls 6 is sure to excite fans and generate even more anticipation for the game’s eventual release. As more details emerge, players can look forward to diving back into the immersive world of The Elder Scrolls once again.

Definitions:

– Pre-production: The initial phase of development where conceptualization and planning take place before full-scale production begins.

– DLC: Downloadable Content, additional content released after the initial game launch.

– Teaser: A short promotional video or image that gives a glimpse of an upcoming product or event.

