Starfield Reveals Extinction of Dogs, Disappointing Pet-Lovers

Starfield, the highly anticipated space-based video game from Bethesda, has disappointed pet-lovers by revealing the extinction of dogs, including the popular labrador retriever breed. The news was brought to light by the Twitter account Can You Pet the Dog?, which evaluates whether players can interact with dogs in various video games.

In a post dedicated to Starfield, the account stated that despite being featured in the game’s concept art, pets, including labrador retrievers, do not appear in the full game. Furthermore, an item description in the game suggests that labrador retrievers, and possibly all dogs, have gone extinct.

The evidence for this extinction is found in an item called “Starfield’s Chocolate Labs,” which depicts chocolates shaped like labrador retrievers. The item grants players health points and devastation points, indicating that labrador retrievers are no longer living creatures within the game’s universe.

Starfield is set in the year 2330, but the exact timeline of the labradors’ extinction within the 300-year gap is unclear. Bethesda, the game’s developer, did release an official timeline of events in Starfield, such as humanity’s colonization of Mars by 2050, but the extinction of dogs was not included.

Despite this disappointing news, Starfield has enjoyed immense popularity and sales success, even prior to its official launch on September 6. Fans have quickly completed the game’s early access period, and players are utilizing the ship creator feature to recreate famous spacecraft and discovering Easter eggs referencing other Bethesda games.

In a 7/10 review, IGN praised Starfield’s expansive roleplaying quests and satisfying combat, suggesting that the game’s strengths outweigh its drawbacks. However, for those hoping to interact with dogs in the game, the absence of labrador retrievers and other pets may be disheartening.

