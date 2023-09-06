In the world of Bethesda Game Studios RPGs, players are consistently thrown into a grand adventure in a larger world, becoming powerful heroes who join factions, solve mysteries, and complete quests. With each new game, whether it’s Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, or Starfield, the setting may change, but the bones of the game remain the same.

For some, this dedication to repeating the same formula may be boring, but for others, it’s like returning home to a glitchy world built entirely for them. After 20+ years of making this kind of game, Bethesda has become experts at creating immersive open-world experiences.

Starfield, the latest RPG from Bethesda, is set in space and takes inspiration from NASA, Star Trek, and other space-based movies and TV shows. While it may have a sci-fi theme, the familiar mechanics of previous Bethesda games are still present. Players can collect almost every object they see, sit on random chairs, and join any group in the galaxy, regardless of their alliances.

One defining characteristic of Bethesda RPGs is the focus on making the player the center of attention. Players are always the most powerful, skilled, and important character in the game world. Everyone needs their help, whether it’s a bartender in debt or a guard looking for a murderer. This design choice is intentional, as Bethesda wants players to feel proud and satisfied with their gaming experience.

While some may find this formula repetitive, Bethesda is dedicated to ensuring players feel catered to and immersed in their vast digital worlds. It’s unlikely that Bethesda RPGs will ever deviate from their tried and true formula, as the studio wants players to feel proud of their purchase and the adventure they embarked upon.

Sources:

– Article: “Bethesda RPGs: A Comforting and Predictable Adventure” from Screen Rant