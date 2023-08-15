Starfield: A Deep Dive into the Lore

Bethesda is known for its deep lore in RPGs, and Starfield is no exception. The upcoming game has a rich backstory that spans nearly 300 years, setting the stage for an immersive and expansive gaming experience.

The lore of Bethesda RPGs is characterized by detailed backstories, extensive documents, books, holotapes, and hidden secrets to uncover. Starfield follows this tradition, providing players with a robust and intricate universe to explore.

According to the recently updated Starfield website, the game’s backstory begins in 2050 when humans first arrived on Mars. By 2100, humans started living in space, and just 56 years later, they have developed FTL travel and are exploring new star systems.

Throughout this 300-year period, colonies are founded, factions emerge, and conflicts arise. The universe becomes embroiled in a galactic war by 2194, shaking the foundations of the race. The lore also delves into the stories of named characters and their affiliations with different factions.

The game itself starts in 2330, following this rich history. With its release confirmed for September 6th on Xbox Series X|S and PC, fans are eagerly anticipating Starfield’s arrival. Bethesda’s promise of timely release and rumors of an exclusive launch event have only heightened the excitement surrounding the game.

While it remains to be seen if Starfield will live up to the hype, as a self-declared knowledgeable Fallout player, I’m personally excited for what Bethesda has in store. Will it be a game that surpasses all expectations? Only time will tell.

