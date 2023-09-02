Bethesda Promises Continued Support and Updates for Redfall

Bethesda’s co-op vampire shooter, Redfall, may have had a rocky start, but Bethesda is not giving up on it just yet. Pete Hines, the publishing head at Bethesda Softworks, reassured fans that the studio will continue to work on the game and provide updates to improve the player experience. Hines compared Redfall’s situation to that of The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76, games that also faced challenges at launch but have thrived over time.

Hines emphasized that Bethesda is committed to supporting their games, even when they encounter a rough start. He noted that The Elder Scrolls Online had a flawed PC launch initially, but the studio persevered and the game is now a popular, multiplatform title. Fallout 76 also faced its share of issues, but Bethesda remained dedicated to fixing the game and making it better. Redfall, according to Hines, will receive similar treatment.

In addition to acknowledging the game’s initial flaws, Hines highlighted that the much-anticipated 60FPS mode for Redfall is still in the works. He also stressed that Game Pass, as a first-party studio, is a long-term commitment, with the game expected to be available to players for many years to come.

Bethesda has already released minor patches for Redfall, addressing various gameplay, combat, AI, NPC, and multiplayer-related issues. These updates have also improved the game’s performance and stability, as well as its accessibility and user interface.

While Redfall may have had a rough start, Bethesda’s dedication and ongoing updates signal a promising future for the game. Players can look forward to improvements and enhancements that will enhance their gaming experience over time.

