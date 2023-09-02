Bethesda Hires Skyrim Mod Creator Elianora for Starfield Design

Bethesda has hired Emmi “Elianora” Junkkari, a well-known Skyrim clutter mod creator, to help design the cluttered environments in their highly anticipated game, Starfield. Elianora revealed the news themselves, stating that they had been secretly working on the game at Bethesda all this time, pretending to be surprised by the game’s teasers and press releases.

In a recent Facebook update, Elianora confessed, “I have been lying. I have been faking. I’ve kept secrets and pretended.” They further explained that they had acted surprised by the ladders, space flight, and level of detail in the environments, when in reality, they had placed some of the clutter themselves.

Bethesda hired Elianora as a lighting and clutter artist, capitalizing on the success of their fan-favorite mods that brought life and detail to Skyrim’s world. Elianora described the experience as “100 per cent amazing and an experience of a lifetime,” urging players to enjoy the game and embark on their own exploration.

In a heartfelt tribute, Starfield includes a note from a fan named Alex Hay, who unfortunately passed away from lung cancer at the age of 36. Six months ago, Alex expressed their anticipation for Starfield on the game’s subreddit, knowing they might not live long enough to play it. Bethesda included Alex’s note in the game as a way to honor their memory and dedication.

With the addition of Elianora’s talent and attention to detail, players can expect Starfield’s environments to be incredibly immersive and filled with intricate clutter. Whether it’s exploring cosmic landscapes or uncovering hidden treasures, the game promises to provide a rich and visually captivating experience.

