Pete Hines Urges Patience as Fans Await Updates on Starfield and Fallout 4

With the highly anticipated release of Starfield just a few weeks away, Bethesda is currently in a hectic period. Head of marketing, Pete Hines, has addressed eager fans who are seeking more information, requesting their patience during this time.

Hines recently replied to a fan’s query on Twitter regarding details about the Xbox Series X and S upgrade for Fallout 4. He prioritized Starfield, emphasizing that the upcoming game takes precedence at the moment. Hines assured fans that once an update is available, it will be shared.

Another fan inquired about the preload release date for Starfield and when the game will be declared “Gold.” Hines, once again, urged them to remain calm, expressing confidence in his team’s abilities.

As the Starfield release date rapidly approaches, fans will not have to wait much longer. Early access begins on September 1st, indicating that the 125GB preload should be imminent, and news about the game reaching the “Gold” status could be forthcoming shortly.

On the other hand, information about the Xbox Series X|S version of Fallout 4 remains scarce since its announcement in October of the previous year. It is expected that updates on this version will likely be shared towards the end of 2023. Patience is crucial for those eagerly anticipating this release.

Share your thoughts on Hines’ comments below.