Bethesda Commits to Making Redfall a Good Game Despite Underwhelming Launch

Bethesda’s head of publishing, Pete Hines, has affirmed the company’s commitment to turning Redfall into a successful game, despite its initial underwhelming reception. Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Hines stated that even if the upcoming release of Starfield faces challenges, Bethesda will not abandon it.

Hines acknowledged that the company has had past launches that did not meet player expectations but emphasized that they do not give up on their projects. He cited The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76 as examples of titles that faced difficulties at launch but ended up becoming popular in the long run.

Regarding Redfall, Hines assured that Bethesda will continue to work on the game, addressing technical issues and striving to make it a fun and enjoyable experience. The company is determined to achieve a smooth gameplay experience, aiming for 60 frames per second.

Hines noted that as a first-party studio, Redfall’s availability on Game Pass is crucial. Bethesda believes in the longevity of Game Pass and anticipates players joining the platform in the future, ensuring that Redfall will be available for them to enjoy.

Released in May as an Xbox exclusive, Redfall received mixed reviews due to technical problems, with Metacritic aggregate scores of 56 (Xbox Series X/S) and 53 (PC). However, Xbox Game Studios boss, Matt Booty, assured that developer Arkane Austin would not be closed despite the game’s challenges. Booty acknowledged that Microsoft could have done a better job of supporting Arkane and took accountability for the studio’s struggles.

