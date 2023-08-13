Get Ready for QuakeCon 2023 with Exciting Goodies

CityLife

Aug 13, 2023
QuakeCon 2023 is making a comeback this year with a surprise remaster of id Software’s classic first-person shooter, Quake II. The game is now available on the Switch eShop and various other platforms.

But that’s not all! Bethesda is offering a “free in-game bundle” to all fans who log in or create an account and opt into email communications. Once you’ve done that, simply click the “claim now” button to unlock rewards in several games.

For DOOM Eternal, you can get the Lux Slayer Special Edition Set, Majestic Archvile Special Edition Set, and Nightmare Marauder Special Edition Set. Wolfenstein: Youngblood offers the Legacy Pack, and for Rage 2, there are the Golden Weapon Bundle, Doombringer Bundle, and Apocalypse Weapon Bundle.

Bethesda has even surprised players who already had email opt-in enabled by unlocking everything in-game for them.

In addition to the free bundle, there is also a QuakeCon 2023 sale happening on the Switch eShop. Don’t forget to check out Nintendo Life’s previous coverage for more details. And while you’re at it, take a look at our Quake II remaster review.

Celebrate QuakeCon this weekend and don’t miss out on the chance to try out Quake II on the Switch. Leave a comment below and let us know your thoughts.

