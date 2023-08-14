Bethesda Assures Fans of Starfield’s On-Time Launch, Microsoft Plans Digital Event

Bethesda has confirmed that its highly anticipated action role-playing game, Starfield, is set to launch on schedule. Head of Publishing at Bethesda, Pete Hines, took to Twitter to reassure fans that the game will be released in just three weeks, on September 6, 2023. Hines also emphasized that the development team’s main focus at the moment is on delivering Starfield, redirecting inquiries about other game updates.

In related news, it has been revealed that Microsoft plans to host a digital launch event for Starfield. The decision to go digital is likely due to the widespread preference for digital purchases and the popularity of Xbox Game Pass, through which many fans will be accessing the game.

Previously, details about Starfield’s pre-load date and download size were leaked. According to Amazon, the pre-load date for the game will be announced soon, and both Steam and the Xbox Store have disclosed the download size for the launch. This information allows fans to prepare for the game’s release and ensure a smooth experience.

Additionally, a fan site attempted to construct a rough version of the galaxy map in Starfield based on pre-release video footage. Bethesda unveiled the game’s first gameplay footage in June 2022, revealing a vast universe with over 100 star systems. The footage showcased a snippet of the galaxy map, displaying approximately 75 star systems, including notable ones like Sol, Alpha Centauri, and Porrima.

With Bethesda’s assurance of a timely release, fans eagerly await the arrival of Starfield. The upcoming digital launch event organized by Microsoft will provide an interactive platform for players to celebrate the game’s much-anticipated release.