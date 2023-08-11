AMD and Bethesda Unveil Limited-Edition Starfield-Themed GPU and CPU

AMD and Bethesda have revealed a special collaboration for Quakecon 2023 – a limited-edition Starfield-themed Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU and Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU. Designed with the upcoming open world space game’s “NASApunk” aesthetic, these products feature a sleek combination of cool whites, blues, and yellows.

Compared to Nvidia’s Cyberpunk 2077 GPU from 2020, the Starfield-themed GPU and CPU are considered more visually appealing. However, there is a catch – only 500 sets of these GPU/CPU combinations will be made, and they will be exclusively available as part of a Quakecon giveaway.

But what lies beneath the aesthetically pleasing design? According to a review by James, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU is hailed as “the best of the current GPU generation,” particularly for those looking for a 4K card at a reasonable price. This review was conducted in December 2022. However, James suggests that for those seeking a cheaper alternative, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti might be a better choice.

In addition, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU has recently experienced a price drop. As of yesterday, it is available at £380, bundled with a copy of Starfield and a set of Gunnar glasses.

The article author also takes this opportunity to contemplate the design choices in gaming hardware. They question why so many desktop chassis resemble intimidating predators, suggesting that gaming hardware doesn’t have to look aggressive. They mention their own gaming PC’s minimalistic design, with only a subtle illuminated detail hinting at its gaming purpose. The Starfield-themed GPU and CPU, in comparison, offer a more welcoming appearance that does not evoke a sense of danger.

In conclusion, the collaboration between AMD and Bethesda has introduced a visually appealing limited-edition Starfield-themed GPU and CPU. Gaming enthusiasts will have the chance to obtain these exclusive products through the Quakecon giveaway.