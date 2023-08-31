Best Xbox Series X and Series S Deals: Save Big on Consoles and Accessories

Looking to save big on your Xbox Series X or Series S purchase? Good news! Both consoles are now more readily available, which means there are plenty of deals to take advantage of. Just like with PlayStation deals, it’s worth shopping around to find the best discounts and offers. Here are some of the best Xbox Series X and Series S deals currently available:

1. Xbox Core Wireless Controller – $57 (was $65): Upgrade your standard controller with the Xbox Core Wireless Controller. With an ergonomic design and various colors to choose from, it offers enhanced comfort for your gaming sessions. Plus, it can connect to your PC, phone, or tablet via Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth.

2. $100 Xbox Gift Card – $90 (was $100): Opt for a digital gaming experience with the Xbox Gift Card. Whether you want to buy games, in-game currency, memberships, or movies, this gift card is a must-have. With a 10% discount, you get more value for your money.

3. Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card – $150 (was $220): Need more space for your games? The Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card is a must-have for Xbox Series X|S users. It’s quick to install and provides plenty of additional storage for all your games, especially if you’re a fan of Xbox Game Pass.

In addition to these accessories, there are also great deals on the consoles themselves:

4. Microsoft Xbox Series S – $300: The Xbox Series S is a compact console that offers up to 120 FPS and quick loading times. While it doesn’t support 4K gaming, it’s an affordable entry point into the world of Xbox gaming.

5. Microsoft Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle – $300: This bundle includes the Xbox Series S console along with bonus content for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys. Perfect for those who enjoy free-to-play games and want a new console.

6. Microsoft Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Bundle – $500 (was $560): For the ultimate Xbox experience, the Xbox Series X is the way to go. This bundle includes the highly acclaimed Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, showcasing the console’s 4K gaming capabilities.

Overall, there are plenty of deals and discounts to consider when purchasing an Xbox Series X or Series S. Take advantage of these offers to save big on your new console and essential accessories.

