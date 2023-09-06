Top Flagship-Killer Smartphones Under Rs 50,000 in India

In today’s fast-paced world, having a reliable and feature-packed smartphone is essential. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly device that doesn’t compromise on performance, camera quality, or battery life, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best flagship-killer smartphones available in India for under Rs 50,000.

1. Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) is the successor to the Nothing Phone (1), featuring a sleek design and numerous improvements. With its new glyph interface, controlling volume and notifications is easier than ever. Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, it offers lightning-fast performance. The Nothing OS 2.0 software is both user-friendly and feature-rich. The impressive 50MP IMX890 primary rear sensor captures detailed and vibrant photos. If you’re seeking a phone with a stylish look, fast performance, and clean software, the Nothing Phone (2) is worth considering.

2. OnePlus 11R 5G

The OnePlus 11R 5G delivers outstanding features at an affordable price starting at just Rs. 39,999. With its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, it offers exceptional speed, while the 100W charging ensures quick battery replenishment. Equipped with an impressive main camera using the IMX890 sensor, it captures high-quality images comparable to the OnePlus 11 5G. The large 6.74-inch AMOLED display with curved edges and thin borders provides a visually appealing experience. With up to 16GB of RAM, it’s ideal for gamers and heavy phone users. The long-lasting battery further enhances its appeal as a top-notch smartphone option.

3. Google Pixel 7

With a current best buy price of Rs 49,999 on Flipkart, the Google Pixel 7 combines an excellent screen, stylish design, solid performance, and a superior camera at an affordable price point. Its wireless charging capability and water resistance add convenience. Powered by the efficient Tensor G2 SoC, it offers smooth operation and exceptional speed. The 4,300mAh battery provides all-day usage on a single charge. While it doesn’t include a charger in the box, it remains user-friendly and intuitive compared to other Android phones. If you’re in search of an affordable phone with a stunning display, impressive camera, and sleek design, the Google Pixel 7 is an excellent choice.

These flagship-killer smartphones under Rs 50,000 offer a combination of style, performance, and affordability. Whether you prioritize design, speed, or camera capabilities, there is an option to meet your needs. Stay connected and enjoy an exceptional smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

Sources:

– Source article: Adapted from “Best smartphones under Rs 50,000 you can buy in India for September” by Aman Rashid

– Image by Martynas Klimas from Pixabay