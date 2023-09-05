The Best Smartphones Under Rs 35,000 in India – September 2023

If you’re in the market for an upper mid-range smartphone that offers exceptional value without breaking the bank, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve combed through numerous options to find the best smartphones under Rs 35,000 in India this September. These smartphones come equipped with features such as fantastic cameras, fast processors, great screens, and long-lasting batteries, catering to a variety of needs and preferences.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

One of the top contenders in this price range is the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G. This flagship killer offers impressive performance with its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display that is both vibrant and clear. Its 5,000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, and it supports fast charging with the bundled 120W charger. The camera on this smartphone captures amazing pictures with plenty of detail. With its attractive price point, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is a great choice for those looking for a feature-packed phone without breaking the bank.

Poco F5 5G

Another standout option is the Poco F5 5G, offering excellent value for money. Powered by the powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, this smartphone delivers lightning-fast performance for gaming and multitasking. Its impressive 120Hz AMOLED display provides stunning visuals, making it perfect for media consumption. The camera setup captures detailed and vibrant photos in various lighting conditions, and the long-lasting battery ensures extended usage throughout the day. With its sleek design and array of features, the Poco F5 5G is an ideal choice for those seeking high performance at an affordable price.

Motorola Edge 40 5G

The Motorola Edge 40 5G is another great option available at a price of just Rs 29,999. This smartphone boasts premium glass and metal materials, along with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It offers wireless charging at 15W and can even record 4K videos. With its clean and simple Android experience, the Motorola Edge 40 is a top choice for those seeking a high-performance phone.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is a dark horse on this list, offering impressive features and a reasonable price tag. With its sleek design and refreshing blue color, it catches the eye. It features a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM Dimming, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience. The Snapdragon 782G chip provides fast performance, and the 5,000mAh battery offers excellent battery life. The camera captures great pictures, making it ideal for social media enthusiasts.

Overall, these smartphones provide exceptional features and performance at a price point under Rs 35,000. Whether you prioritize camera quality, gaming performance, or overall user experience, these options cater to a wide range of needs.

