Best Smartphones Under Rs 25,000 in India This September: iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, Lava Agni 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

If you’re in the market for an affordable yet high-quality mid-range smartphone in India, the options can be overwhelming. However, fear not! This article presents the best smartphones you can buy in India this September for under Rs 25,000.

First on the list is the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G. Priced at Rs 23,999, this smartphone offers a sleek and stylish design and a bright and vibrant curved AMOLED display. While the rear camera setup may not be the most versatile, the 64MP OIS camera performs exceptionally well in both day and night conditions. With a battery capacity of 4,600mAh and 66W fast charging support, this phone is a solid option in the sub-Rs 25,000 market.

Next up is the Lava Agni 2 5G, which boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and 8GB of RAM for seamless multitasking. Its immersive 120Hz curved AMOLED display enhances the multimedia and gaming experience. The camera setup delivers good photos and videos, and the sleek design and robust build exude a premium aura.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G stands out with its substantial 6,000mAh battery and efficient 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC. The 120Hz Super AMOLED display, clean user interface, and impressive camera performance make this phone a solid choice.

Lastly, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers a budget-friendly option with a stylish design, Snapdragon 695 chipset, and a substantial 5,000mAh battery. The 120Hz LCD display and 67W fast charging capability ensure a fluid and speedy user experience.

In summary, these smartphones provide excellent features and performance within the Rs 25,000 price range. Whether you prioritize a sleek design, immersive display, impressive camera, or long-lasting battery life, there is an option for everyone.

