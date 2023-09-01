The Best Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 in India: September 2023

If you’re on the lookout for the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India, you’re in luck. This segment of the mobile market offers a range of options that deliver on performance, features, and affordability.

The first contender on our list is the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G. It boasts a well-tuned 90Hz LCD display for smooth visuals and an enhanced user experience. Powered by the Exynos 1330 processor and equipped with a 6000mAh battery, this smartphone offers robust performance and extended usage without frequent recharges. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP rear camera, capable of capturing sharp and vibrant photos in various lighting conditions. With its balance between affordability and top-notch features, the Galaxy M14 5G is an attractive choice for those seeking a budget-friendly 5G smartphone.

Next up is the Redmi 12 5G, which showcases Xiaomi’s return to making affordable smartphones. With 5G connectivity, smooth performance, and decent camera capabilities, this smartphone offers great value for its starting price of Rs 10,999. The 6GB RAM variant provides the best price-to-performance ratio, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers.

For those looking to save some extra cash without compromising on quality, the Poco M6 Pro 5G is a compelling option. Priced Rs 500 lower than the Redmi 12 5G, the Poco variant offers the same great features at a slightly lower cost. With its signature camera island design and multiple color options, the Poco M6 Pro 5G is a value-for-money choice.

Last but not least, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G continues to impress with its Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC chipset, smooth 120Hz LCD display, and 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The 50MP dual-rear camera setup ensures remarkable photos and videos. The iQOO Z6 Lite provides exceptional performance, fast charging capabilities, and an advanced camera setup, making it a top pick among affordable smartphones.

In conclusion, the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India right now offer a combination of performance, features, and affordability. Whether you choose the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Redmi 12 5G, Poco M6 Pro 5G, or iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, you can expect a device that meets your needs without breaking the bank.

Sources:

– The source article: The Best Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 in India: September 2023