Best Smart Scales for Tracking Health Data on iPhone

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
If you’re looking to track your health progress with your Apple Watch or simply live a healthier lifestyle, smart scales that sync data to your iPhone can be a convenient and useful tool. The key is finding a scale that is compatible with Apple’s HealthKit framework, which allows for seamless synchronization of health data between various apps and devices.

One popular option is the Withings brand, which offers a range of smart scales at different price points. The Withings Body Wi-Fi Scale is priced below $60 and allows you to capture your weight and body mass index (BMI) data, syncing it directly to Apple’s Health app. For a slightly higher price, the Withings Body+ Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale offers additional measurements including body composition, water percentage, muscle mass, fat mass, and bone mass. If you’re looking for an even more advanced option, the Withings Body Cardio Wi-Fi Smart Scale includes all the features of the Body+ model, along with heart rate readings.

Another notable brand is Qardio, which offers the QardioBase X smart scale priced below $130. This scale captures weight, body fat percentage, and BMI data, syncing it to the Health app on your iPhone. It also features a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts up to 12 months.

For those on a budget, Eufy offers a smart scale priced at $30. With over 12,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.7-star rating, the Eufy BodySense scale captures a wide range of measurements including weight, BMI, body fat percentage, bone mass, and muscle mass, all of which sync with Apple Health. Additionally, GE has a HealthKit-compatible smart scale with a list price of $44.99, often offering discounts and coupons.

These smart scales provide an easy and convenient way to track your health data and monitor your progress over time. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or simply trying to live a healthier lifestyle, finding a scale that syncs seamlessly with your iPhone’s Health app can help you stay motivated and achieve your goals.

