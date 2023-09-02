Labor Day Smartwatch Deals: From Budget to Luxury, Here are the Best Deals

If you missed out on Prime Day and are still looking for a smartwatch, you’re in luck. Labor Day brings with it a wide range of smartwatch deals to suit all budgets and preferences. Whether you’re looking for an affordable fitness smartwatch, a mid-range Apple smartwatch, or the best Android smartwatch on the market, there’s something for everyone. We’ve gathered some of the best Labor Day smartwatch deals to save you time and effort.

For those on a budget, the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro is a great option. Priced at $60, it offers a surprising set of features, including blood oxygen saturation, heart rate monitoring, and cycle tracking for women. While it may lack some functionalities when connected to a phone, its budget-friendly price and 14-day battery life make it a versatile choice.

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and looking for a budget-friendly option, the Apple Watch SE is worth considering. With prices starting from $129, it offers GPS and cellular capabilities, allowing you to make phone calls directly from the watch. While it may lack advanced sensors like blood oxygen saturation, it still features emergency SOS messages and Apple Pay. WatchOS 8 ensures a seamless and user-friendly experience.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Garmin Forerunner 45S is a top choice. Priced at $145, it excels in fitness tracking and planning, with a strong focus on running. Its various metrics and tracking features, including global positioning trackers and different sports profiles, help users understand their fitness level. The Garmin Coach 2.0 provides adaptive training plans, and the Body Battery score alerts you when a break is needed.

In the Android ecosystem, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 stands out as the best Android smartwatch. With prices starting from $180, it features a gorgeous AMOLED screen and offers a seamless experience with updated OS navigation. It includes sensors like a 24/7 heart-rate monitor, SpO2 tracking, and an ECG. The Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensor provides insights into body composition, making it easy to monitor overall health.

For Apple users willing to spend a bit more, the Apple Watch SE 2 offers advanced features. Priced from $219, it features more accurate sensors and the high-g accelerometer chip, which detects crashes. It also boasts better battery life and overall performance compared to the SE 1.

Fitbit Sense 2 is an excellent choice for those looking for an Android smartwatch outside of the Samsung ecosystem. Priced at $230, it offers a range of fitness-focused features, including a heart rate monitor, electrodermal sensor, and blood oxygen sensor. The stress tracking and management function, as well as its durability, make it an ideal fitness companion. Note that some advanced features require a monthly subscription.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a high-end option before reaching the Ultra model. With prices starting from $310, it offers a wide range of features and sensors, including a temperature sensor and crash detection. It boasts excellent battery life and seamless integration with iPhones.

Finally, the Apple Watch Ultra is the ultimate luxury smartwatch from Apple. Priced from $749, it offers a rugged construction and a host of advanced features, including a variety of sensors similar to the Series 8.

With these Labor Day smartwatch deals, you’ll find the perfect smartwatch to suit your needs and budget.

