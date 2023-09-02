The Best Labor Day Robot Vacuum Deals for 2021

Labor Day is here, and with it comes a slew of exciting deals on robot vacuums. If you’ve been considering getting one of these helpful devices for your home, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the discounted prices. To make your decision easier, we’ve gathered some of the best Labor Day robot vacuum deals available. But act fast, as stocks may be limited.

One great option is the Anker Eufy 25C, which is currently on sale for just $129 (originally $250). This capable robot vacuum boasts 1,500Pa of suction power and a runtime of up to 100 minutes. It can be controlled via touch or through the Eufy Home app or a compatible smart home speaker. With drop-sensing technology and a triple-brush system, it’s effective at cleaning all types of surfaces.

For $170 (previously $250), you can get the Shark ION RV763. This robot vacuum features a tri-brush system, making it perfect for tackling different types of dirt and debris. It also has the ability to avoid stairs and furniture. With a battery that lasts up to 120 minutes, it has plenty of time to clean your entire home. Control it using the SharkClean app or via voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant.

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, the iRobot Roomba 694 is a great choice. Currently priced at $180 (originally $275), it offers a three-stage cleaning system and a battery that can last up to 90 minutes. The Roomba 694 integrates seamlessly with the iRobot Home app and can even learn your cleaning habits for personalized schedules. It’s equipped with sensors for navigation and can detect areas that require extra attention.

For those looking for a robot vacuum and mop in one, the Bissell SpinWave R5 is worth considering. On sale for $221 (previously $550), it offers 2,000Pa suction power and spinning pads for effective mopping. It also has a soft surface avoidance sensor, so you don’t have to worry about wetting your carpets. The Bissell Connect app allows for advanced home mapping and navigation.

If you’re looking for a self-emptying robot vacuum, the Shark Matrix RV2320S is a great option. Priced at $400 (originally $500), it features automatic dirt disposal and a base station that can hold up to 30 days of waste. With a maximum runtime of 90 minutes, a self-cleaning brushroll, and precision home mapping, this robot vacuum offers convenient and efficient cleaning.

For those seeking a complete cleaning solution, the iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO and Braava Jet M6 bundle is an excellent choice. On sale for $600 (originally $900), this bundle includes the Roomba i3+ EVO with a three-stage cleaning system and powerful suction, as well as the Braava Jet M6 robot mop. These devices create smart maps of your home and can be controlled through the iRobot Home app or your preferred voice assistant.

For the ultimate cleaning experience, consider the iRobot Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet M6 bundle. Priced at $899 (originally $1,449), this bundle includes the versatile Roomba s9+ and the Braava Jet M6. These devices utilize vSLAM navigation and can learn your habits to suggest personalized cleaning schedules. As they become smarter over time, keeping your home clean becomes effortless.

These Labor Day robot vacuum deals offer a range of options to suit different cleaning needs and budgets. Don’t miss out on the chance to snag one of these great deals and make your cleaning routine a breeze.

