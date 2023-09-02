Best Labor Day Monitor Deals 2021: Upgrade Your Computer Setup

If you’re in the market for a new computer monitor, now is the perfect time to buy. With Labor Day deals in full swing, retailers are offering discounts on a variety of monitors to suit any budget. Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option or a high-end display, there are plenty of deals to choose from.

One option to consider is the Dell 24-inch S2421HN Monitor. This affordable monitor offers Full HD resolution and features AMD’s FreeSync technology to prevent screen tearing and stuttering. It also includes dual HDMI ports and Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology, which reduces blue light to protect your eyes.

For those seeking a higher resolution, the Samsung 32-inch ViewFinity S7 Monitor is a great choice. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR10 support, this monitor offers sharper details and incredible depth. It also features Samsung’s Intelligent Eye Care to protect your eyes from harmful blue light and has a borderless design for a distraction-free workspace.

If you prefer an ultrawide monitor, the Samsung 34-inch ViewFinity S5 is worth considering. It offers Ultra WQHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio, providing ample screen real estate for multitasking. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync and features Samsung’s Intelligent Eye Care technology, ensuring a comfortable and immersive viewing experience.

Gamers might be interested in the Razer Raptor 27-inch Monitor. With QHD resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time, this monitor delivers smooth and responsive gameplay. It also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium, eliminating screen tearing for a seamless gaming experience.

For those looking for a top-of-the-line monitor, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a standout choice. With a massive 49-inch display, Dual-QHD resolution, and a 240Hz refresh rate, this ultrawide monitor offers breathtaking visuals and immersion. It also supports both Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, ensuring smooth gameplay without tearing.

These are just a few of the best Labor Day monitor deals available online. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to upgrade your computer setup at a discounted price. Hurry, as these offers may not last long!

