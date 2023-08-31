Find the Best AirPods Deals for Labor Day Sales

If you’re looking for AirPods deals during this year’s Labor Day sales, you might have to act fast. Apple’s popular audio devices often sell out quickly when they’re available at a discount. But don’t worry, we’ve rounded up some of the best offers for Apple AirPods that are still available online.

The second-generation Apple AirPods, priced at $99 (originally $129), offer a seamless setup with iPhone or iPad. Just hold them close to your device while the charging case is open, and you’re ready to go. These wireless earbuds can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, with more than 24 hours of playtime when including the charging case. Plus, they feature quick access to Apple’s Siri with the command “Hey Siri.”

If you’re looking for an upgrade, the third-generation Apple AirPods are now available for $159 (originally $169). These AirPods boast improved audio quality, a larger battery, a more secure fit, and support for wireless charging. With an IPX4 rating for water resistance, these earbuds are ideal for both rainy days and intense workouts. They can last up to 6 hours on a single charge, and up to 30 hours when using the charging case.

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), priced at $219 (originally $249), are highly recommended by Apple enthusiasts. These earbuds offer active noise cancellation with a transparency mode, allowing you to choose between blocking external sound or letting it in. With the same easy setup as other AirPods models, the AirPods Pro 2 can last up to 6 hours on a single charge, and up to 30 hours when using the charging case, all with active noise cancellation enabled.

For those in search of premium sound quality, the Apple AirPods Max might be the perfect fit. Priced at $477 (originally $549), these headphones pair seamlessly with Apple devices and include the popular digital crown feature found on the Apple Watch. The AirPods Max offer spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, along with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for exceptional comfort. With active noise cancellation and spatial audio activated, they can last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Whether you’re looking for the latest model or a more affordable option, these AirPods deals are worth considering. Just be sure to act quickly, as stocks are limited!

