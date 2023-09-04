Labor Day 2023 Deals: Outdoor Patio Set, Apple AirPods Pro 2, and Apple Watch Series 8

The Labor Day weekend of 2023 is here, and there are plenty of amazing deals to take advantage of. CBS Essentials editors have selected some of the best deals for you to shop right now. From an outdoor patio set to the latest Apple devices, here are the highlights.

If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor living space, Walmart has a fantastic end-of-season deal on a top-rated rattan patio set. This set by Costway includes two single chairs with cushions, a loveseat with cushion, and a tempered glass-top coffee table. With a 4.2-star rating, customers love the look and comfort of this patio furniture. It features a strong frame made with high-quality rattan and comes with clear instructions for easy assembly. The washable cushions are available in four colors. Save $258 on this bestselling patio set at Walmart.

For those in need of new earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 offer upgraded audio functionality and improved active noise cancellation. These earbuds have a custom sound feature that analyzes your unique ear anatomy using your iPhone’s camera, providing personalized audio settings. The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is similar to the previous generation but now includes touch control for easier use. With an upgraded wireless chip, these earbuds deliver enhanced audio quality. Enjoy 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable and feature-packed option. It is swim-proof, dust-proof, and crack-resistant, making it perfect for everyday wear. This smartwatch includes an optical heart sensor and offers a range of fitness and health-tracking features. Amazon has recently reduced its price for Labor Day, so now is a great time to invest in this versatile device.

With these Labor Day deals, you can save on a new outdoor patio set, enjoy upgraded audio with the Apple AirPods Pro 2, or track your fitness with the Apple Watch Series 8. Don’t miss out on these incredible offers!

