Best Deals on PlayStation 5, Board Games, and Movies This Week

This week, amidst the coverage of Gen Con 2023 and Baldur’s Gate 3-induced phobias, there are some sweet deals worth checking out. The highlight is the lowest price ever seen for the PlayStation 5. The disc version is currently available at Best Buy and GameStop for $449.99, down from its launch price of $499.99. The digital-exclusive version is also on sale for $349.99, reduced from $399.99.

If tabletop gaming is your preference, there are also some great board game deals available. Spelljammer: Adventures in Space, the D&D Campaign Collection, is discounted to $38.81 from $69.99. This bundle includes hardcover versions of the Astral Adventurer’s Guide, Light of Xaryxis campaign setting, and Boo’s Astral Menagerie monster manual, along with a DM screen and map.

The revised core set of Arkham Horror: The Card Game is on sale for $47.96, down from $59.95. This cooperative eldritch deck builder offers a three-part campaign out of the box and can be expanded with additional campaigns published since its launch.

For a family-friendly option, Ticket to Ride is currently available for $47.99, reduced from $54.99. This colorful and classic board game is easy to learn and takes about an hour to play per session.

While there aren’t many video game sales happening at the moment, there are free games available. The Epic Games Store is offering the roguelike deck-builder, Loop Hero, for free until Aug. 10. Amazon Prime members can also get a free Epic Games Store code for the cooperative game, Payday 2, on PC.

In terms of entertainment deals, the 4K UHD version of the original Batman animated movie, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, can be pre-ordered on Amazon for $25.99 instead of $33.99. The lyrics of the movie’s theme song are actually the names of various Warner Bros. personnel sung backwards.

The Blu-ray set of the TV adaptation of The Last of Us, the first season, is on sale at Amazon for $24.95, down from $34.95. Peacock subscribers can also now stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The 4K UHD Blu-ray collector’s edition of The Last Starfighter is available on Amazon for $24.99, reduced from $49.99. This sci-fi classic inspired many with the idea that they could save the world through their video game skills.

Lastly, there are deals on Lego sets. The Lego version of the Tallneck from Horizon: Zero Dawn is on sale for $75.99 at Best Buy, down from $89.99. Best Buy also has the Death Star Trench Run diorama Lego set on sale for $62.99, reduced from $69.99.