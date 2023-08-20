The Best Gaming and Entertainment Deals This Week

As summer comes to a close, we eagerly anticipate the release of several highly anticipated AAA titles, such as Armoured Core 6, Starfield, and Mortal Kombat 1. However, it’s also time to say goodbye to the best deal we’ve seen for the PlayStation 5. Today is your last chance to save $50 on Sony’s console.

There are other deals worth considering this weekend. You can find discounts on the DualSense Controller for the PS5, a turn-based Humble Bundle, and even a Lego Time Machine.

One of the standout gaming deals this week is the $50 discount on the disc version of the PlayStation 5. This version of the console has been priced at $499.99 since its launch in November 2020, but until August 19th, you can purchase it for $449.99 from various retailers including Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, and Target.

If you need an extra controller for your new PlayStation 5, you’re in luck. Multiple retailers are currently offering a discount on the DualSense wireless controller, reducing its price from $69.99 to just $49.99. This is the lowest price the controller has been sold for to date. You can find this deal at Best Buy, Amazon, and GameStop. The DualSense controller is also compatible with PCs through its Bluetooth connectivity, although the use of wired USB-C connection is necessary to fully experience its resistance triggers in certain games.

For fans of turn-based combat, the Take Your Turn Bundle at Humble is worth checking out. Priced at $20, this bundle includes seven excellent turn-based strategy titles. Among the titles included are the Norse-inspired Banner Saga Trilogy and the Doom-flavored roguelike, Jupiter Hell.

In terms of entertainment deals, the Lego version of the Time Machine from Back to the Future is currently available on Amazon for its lowest price ever. Normally priced at $199.99, you can get it for $159.99. This set includes 1,872 pieces and comes with minifigs for Doc Brown and Marty, along with spare parts to transform the Time Machine into its different versions from each film.

If you’re interested in adding some classic 4K UHD movies to your collection, Gruv.com is offering a deal where you can purchase three select titles for $30. This deal includes contemporary movies like Get Out, Dunkirk, and Atomic Blonde, as well as a wide selection of classics such as Apollo 13, Total Recall, and Do the Right Thing.

For those who prefer box sets, you can save 15% on the Middle Earth Collector’s Box and the Fast & Furious 10-movie collection by using the promo code HAPPYANNY15 at checkout.

These are just a few of the best gaming and entertainment deals available this week.