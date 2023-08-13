The Best Gaming and Entertainment Deals This Week

In honor of QuakeCon, Steam is offering bundles for the Doom and Quake franchises at discounted prices. The Doom Franchise bundle, priced at around $115, is available for just $28.88 during QuakeCon. It includes titles like Doom, Doom 2, Doom 64, Doom 3, Doom (2016), and Doom Eternal, along with various DLCs and rereleases. The Quake franchise bundle, including games like Quake, Quake 2, Quake 3 Arena, Quake 4, Quake Live, and Quake Champions, can be purchased for $15.85.

If you’re looking to add more games to your library, the Jackbox Jukebox bundle is recommended. It includes five Jackbox Party Packs, featuring a total of 25 games for just $20. Some of the highlights in this collection are Quiplash, Tee K.O., and Mad Verse City.

Humble Bundle has two excellent bundles available. The Jackbox Jukebox bundle collects five Jackbox Party Packs for just $20, supporting nonprofits like Girls Who Code and The Trevor Project. Humble’s Decades of Horror – Village Edition bundle offers up to 11 Resident Evil games for $35, featuring titles like Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

For those in need of a new controller, the PlayStation DualSense wireless controller is on sale for $49.99 (originally $69.99) at Amazon and Best Buy. This low price also includes the newer pink and purple color options. The DualSense controller works seamlessly with both PlayStation and PCs.

In the entertainment category, the original soundtrack of Tron Legacy on vinyl is currently discounted on Amazon. It usually costs $34.99 but is now available for $24.99. There’s also Tron Legacy: Reconfigured, a vinyl collection of remixes, for $45.99 (originally $53.99), featuring artists like Avicii and M83.

For fans of The Silo on Apple TV Plus, the illustrated version of the first book in the series, Wool: The Graphic Novel by Hugh Howey, is available for $10.79 (originally $14.95) on Amazon. Additionally, Apple is offering a two-month free subscription to Apple TV Plus for new and returning members, giving access to shows like Foundation and For All Mankind. After the trial period, the subscription costs $6.99 per month.

Make the most of these gaming and entertainment deals while they’re still available!