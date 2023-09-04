The Best Preorder Deals for EA Sports FC 24 in the UK

The highly anticipated release of EA Sports FC 24 is just around the corner, and if you’re eager to get your hands on the game, we have found some of the best preorder deals available in the UK.

One option is to purchase the game on eBay, where you can use the promo code “TAKE15” to get 24% off the original price of £69.99. This brings the total down to just £53.51, saving you £16.48. Keep in mind that this deal ends on September 6, so act quickly if you’re interested.

If you prefer not to pay the full price upfront, Amazon is offering preorder options for EA Sports FC 24 at £64.99. This is another great deal for those who want to secure their copy without breaking the bank.

EA Sports FC 24 is set to be released on September 29, but if you purchase the Ultimate Edition, you can start playing seven days early, on September 22. The official retail price for the game is £69.99, but many retailers are already offering discounted prices in order to attract customers.

It’s important to note that these deals may vary, so it’s worth exploring different retailers to find the best offer for you. With the game expected to be a bestseller, it’s advisable to make your decision soon to avoid missing out on any discounts.

So, whether you choose to preorder from eBay, Amazon, or another retailer, be sure to secure your copy of EA Sports FC 24 at the best possible price.

(Source: IGN – Robert Anderson)