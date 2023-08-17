Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Gets Discounted at Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9, released in fall 2022, is highly sought after by tablet buyers, particularly those who prioritize Windows productivity. Best Buy is currently offering significant discounts on various configurations of the Surface Pro 9. For a limited time, customers can purchase the 13-inch model at a special price.

One of the available models is equipped with a 256GB solid-state drive, 16GB of RAM, and an Intel Evo Core i7 processor. This configuration is priced at $1,199.99, which presents a savings of $400 compared to the regular price of $1,599.99. However, it’s important to note that if you also want to purchase a keyboard to transform the tablet into a laptop, additional expenditure is required.

Another discounted configuration is available for $899.99, down from $1,099.99. While this model features a slightly less powerful Intel Evo Core i5 chip and 8GB of memory, it still offers a 256GB SSD. This configuration is a compelling alternative to other high-end tablets like the iPad Pro, providing both productivity and entertainment capabilities.

The Surface Pro 9 is currently considered one of the best Windows tablets on the market. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales approaching, this discounted offer may be the best opportunity to save on the Surface Pro 9.