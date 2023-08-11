CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Best Buy Anniversary Sale includes $10 Games for 10 Days

Aug 11, 2023
Best Buy is currently hosting an anniversary sale with various discounts on popular items such as PlayStation 5 consoles, DualSense controllers, and Apple AirPods. However, one particular aspect of the sale has caught the attention of many – $10 games that will be available for 10 days.

The first game featured in this incredible deal is Sackboy: A Big Adventure, available for both PS4 and PS5. Priced at just $10, this game is considered a steal and is highly recommended for gaming enthusiasts.

If you’re interested in additional PlayStation discounts, you can visit the full PS5 deals roundup for more options. The link to purchase Sackboy can be found below, and be sure to check back daily for new $10 game offers throughout the sale.

For those who want to stay updated on the latest deals in real-time, you can follow @IGNDeals on Twitter or join the IGNDeals Discord server for instant notifications.

It’s important to note that each deal in this sale will only last for 24 hours. Therefore, make sure to take advantage of the current offer within the limited time window.

