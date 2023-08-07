Crafting a Bleed Build in Remnant 2

Bleeding is a useful feature in most fighting-based RPGs. It allows you to continually harm an opponent even if you stop directly battling them. If this sounds like you, you need the tools to create the perfect Bleed Build in Remnant 2.

Weapon Choice

You need the best Bleed weapon in the game for this Build: the Merciless. The long gun is a must-have on its base stats alone. It starts out dealing a 10% crit hit chance and a 100% weak spot damage bonus. With a max ammo amount of 250, you have plenty of shots to work with.

Great for short and medium-range combat, Merciless comes with an unremovable mod known as Bloodline that further helps this weapon with your Remnant 2 Bleed Build. The blast fired can destroy and penetrate any enemy in its path. Also, you can hit multiple opponents and cause x3 stagger, 150 damage, and a 25% crit damage bonus.

You want to hit as many opponents as possible. Every enemy you hit with the blast will increase the damage by 50%.

To craft Merciless, you need the following resources:

– Lumenite Crystal – 12

– Iron – 20

– Forged Iron – 6

Archetype Choices

For your Primary and Secondary Archetypes, Gunslinger and Hunter are perfect for a Remnant 2 Bleed Build. They pair together with little effort. Gunslinger is ideal for continuous firing and a decreased reload rate. This way, you consistently deal damage to land those crit hits and Bleed damage. You’ll receive unlimited ammo reserves too. The Bulletstorm skill comes in handy here.

Medic can work with Gunslinger thanks to its crit damage, but we feel Hunter better serves as the Secondary Archetype. It finds weak spots alongside crit damage. There are more chances for you to land those crit shots thanks to the faster firing rate from the Gunslinger Archetype. An upgraded Deadeye skill further increases the damage. Also, the Hunter’s Focus skill is perfect as it improves how you handle the Merciless weapon while adding more crit chance to your shots.

Additional Items for the Remnant 2 Bleed Build

Even with the Archetypes and weapon in place, your Bleed Build in Remnant 2 still needs some extra help to become just about perfect. These three items are ideal for damage assistance and improving your own health in battle:

– Ravager’s Mark Amulet: increases damage to Bleeding targets by 20%

– Blood Tinged Ring: gain 2 health regen per second when near a Bleeding target

– Timekeeper’s Jewel Ring: increases the duration of status effects

Remnant 2 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.