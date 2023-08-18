CityLife

The Best Deals of the Week on Apple Products, Samsung Monitors, and Anker Accessories

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
One of the standout deals this week is on the 9th generation iPad. You can now get the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad for $249.99 on Amazon, which is $79 off and the lowest price we’ve seen for this tablet.

Samsung is offering discounts on its monitors, including the new model of its 32-inch Smart Monitor M8. It is available for $599.99, down from $699.99. This monitor comes with HDR10+ support and a portrait orientation option.

Anker is also back with discounts on its range of Bluetooth trackers, wall chargers, portable batteries, and more. You can find the full list of discounts on their website.

For those in the market for a new laptop, the M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 on Amazon, a $249 discount from its original price. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the 256GB model in all three color options.

If you’re looking to upgrade your earphones, the AirPods 3 are now available for $139.99 on Amazon, down from $169.00. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen for the AirPods 3 with Lightning Charging Case.

Remember to visit our Apple Deals roundup for more discounts on Apple products.

