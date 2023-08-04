Back to School Deals: MacBook Air, AirPods Pro 2, Samsung Monitors, and More

This week, there have been numerous deals on tech products and Apple accessories just in time for the back-to-school season. Many of these discounts are still available as we head into the weekend. Some of the notable deals include discounted prices on the entry-level M1 MacBook Air, AirPods Pro 2, Samsung monitors, and more.

If you’re in need of accessories, you can find steep discounts on products from Anker, ZAGG, Belkin, AT&T, and Office Depot. These brands are offering great prices on products like chargers, cables, cases, and more.

For Apple products, the best deals this summer can be found on the MagSafe Charger and MacBook Air. Amazon is currently offering $30 off on the Apple Watch SE, with prices starting at just $219 for the 40mm GPS model.

Samsung is also running a sale on monitors. The new Smart Monitor M8 is available for $599.99, down from $699.99. There are also discounts on various Samsung gaming monitors, with up to $700 in savings. Some notable deals include the Odyssey Neo G7 Curved Gaming Monitor (32-inch) for $1,099.99, the Odyssey OLED G8 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor (34-inch) for $1,299.99, and the Odyssey G9 Curved Gaming Monitor (49-inch) for $1,299.99.

Lastly, the MacBook Air is seeing all-time low prices for the 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch models. You can get the 256GB 13.6-inch model for $949.00 on B&H Photo and the 256GB 15.3-inch model for $1,199.00 on Amazon.

These deals are perfect for students gearing up for the new school year or anyone looking to upgrade their tech. Be sure to check out our Apple Deals roundup for more discounts on Apple products.