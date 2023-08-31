Affiliate of BentallGreenOak Acquires Apple-Leased Office Building in Sunnyvale

BentallGreenOak, a real estate investment firm, has purchased a 75,400-square-foot office and research building in Sunnyvale, California for $41 million. The building, located at 825 Stewart Drive, is currently leased by Apple and serves as a research and development facility for the tech giant. The seller of the property was an affiliate of GI Partners, a private equity firm based in San Francisco.

The acquisition price equates to approximately $544 per square foot, a significant increase from the $460 per square foot that the GI Partners affiliate paid to acquire the building in 2016. This reflects the desirable nature of the property, its location, and the long-term lease agreement in place with Apple, which is set to run until 2030.

The building underwent a $5 million renovation in 2015, with additional upgrades made by Apple. The property offers specialized laboratory improvements, according to JLL, the firm that marketed the building for sale. It is conveniently located less than two miles from both the Sunnyvale Caltrain and Lawrence Caltrain stations, providing convenient transportation options for employees and visitors.

BentallGreenOak, a subsidiary of SLC Management, manages assets worth $83 billion and has offices in 28 cities across 14 countries. The firm has been actively investing in commercial properties, particularly warehouses and office buildings. This acquisition follows its previous purchase of a warehouse leased by Amazon in Newark, as well as a warehouse in Southern California’s Inland Empire. In addition, BentallGreenOak recently acquired a fully leased Amazon warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, and an 18-story office building in Tokyo.

Sources:

– Dana Bartholomew via San Jose Mercury News