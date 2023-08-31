CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Belkin Announces New Qi2 Chargers and Accessories at IFA

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
Belkin is introducing its first Qi2 chargers and a range of accessories at the IFA tech show in Berlin. The company’s Qi2 lineup includes the BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand and the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2. Both chargers are compatible with the new magnet-enhanced Qi2 wireless charging standard and provide a full 15W of power to MagSafe iPhones. The Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand can be used as a traditional pad or hold a phone upright for the new StandBy feature on iPhones.

Belkin is also unveiling the BoostCharge Pro Universal Easy Align Wireless Charging Pad 15W, which charges Qi-enabled devices at up to 15W. In addition, the company is introducing the Connect 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub, equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports and one USB-A port. The hub provides up to 96W of power to a connected laptop and supports two 4K displays at 60Hz or one 8K display at 30Hz.

For users who prefer wired charging, Belkin offers the BoostCharge Pro 140W 4-Port GaN Wall Charger, which features three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The company is also releasing the BoostCharge Hybrid Wall Charger 25W + Power Bank 5K, which functions as both a wall charger and a power bank with USB-A and USB-C ports.

Belkin’s new accessories will be available in the UK starting in early September, with US release information to be announced. Prices range from $39.99 to $199.99, depending on the product.

Sources:
