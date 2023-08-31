Belkin Announces New Qi2 Chargers and Accessories at IFA

Belkin is introducing its first Qi2 chargers and a range of accessories at the IFA tech show in Berlin. The company’s Qi2 lineup includes the BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand and the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2. Both chargers are compatible with the new magnet-enhanced Qi2 wireless charging standard and provide a full 15W of power to MagSafe iPhones. The Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand can be used as a traditional pad or hold a phone upright for the new StandBy feature on iPhones.

Belkin is also unveiling the BoostCharge Pro Universal Easy Align Wireless Charging Pad 15W, which charges Qi-enabled devices at up to 15W. In addition, the company is introducing the Connect 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub, equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports and one USB-A port. The hub provides up to 96W of power to a connected laptop and supports two 4K displays at 60Hz or one 8K display at 30Hz.

For users who prefer wired charging, Belkin offers the BoostCharge Pro 140W 4-Port GaN Wall Charger, which features three USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The company is also releasing the BoostCharge Hybrid Wall Charger 25W + Power Bank 5K, which functions as both a wall charger and a power bank with USB-A and USB-C ports.

Belkin’s new accessories will be available in the UK starting in early September, with US release information to be announced. Prices range from $39.99 to $199.99, depending on the product.

